Wed, 06 December 2017 at 11:55 am

Adam Driver Defends The Empire in 'Star Wars': 'The Rebels Are Bad'!

Adam Driver keeps it dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet at the Japan premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi held at Roppongi Hills on Wednesday (December 6) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 34-year-old actor was joined at the fan-event by his co-star Mark Hamill and writer-director Rian Johnson.

While promoting the anticipated flick, Adam – who’s best known for playing Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens – came to The Empire’s defense by stating that The Rebellion was actually bad.

“It’s not like people weren’t living on the Death Star,” Adam expressed (via Rolling Stone). “Isn’t that also an act of terrorism against the hundreds of thousands of people who died there? Did they not have families? I see how people can point to examples that make themselves feel they’re right. And when you feel in your bones that you’re supported by a higher power on top of that, and you’re morally right, there’s no limit to what you’ll do to make sure that you win. Both sides feel this way.”

“So, the rebels are bad,” Adam continued. “I strongly believe this!”
