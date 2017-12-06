Adriana Lima & Karolina Kurkova Get Glam For Creatures of the Night Soiree!

Adriana Lima and Karolina Kurkova looked stunning while stepping out at a Creatures Of The Night party!

The duo posed together at the late night soiree hosted by Chopard And Champagne Armand De Brignac on Tuesday night (December 5) at The Setai Miami Beach in Miami, Fla.

They were also joined by fellow model Petra Nemcova.

“I love being dressed in @Chopard … only. 😉💎 💋#Chopard,” Petra wrote on her Instagram, along with a video showing off her jewels.

FYI: Karolina and Petra are wearing Cristina Ottaviano and Chopard jewelry. Petra is carrying a Tadashi Shoji clutch. Adriana is wearing a Lexi dress.