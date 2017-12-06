Top Stories
Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Hilary Duff Weighs In on Selena Gomez Reuniting With Her Ex

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 1:42 am

Adriana Lima & Karolina Kurkova Get Glam For Creatures of the Night Soiree!

Adriana Lima and Karolina Kurkova looked stunning while stepping out at a Creatures Of The Night party!

The duo posed together at the late night soiree hosted by Chopard And Champagne Armand De Brignac on Tuesday night (December 5) at The Setai Miami Beach in Miami, Fla.

They were also joined by fellow model Petra Nemcova.

“I love being dressed in @Chopard … only. 😉💎 💋#Chopard,” Petra wrote on her Instagram, along with a video showing off her jewels.

FYI: Karolina and Petra are wearing Cristina Ottaviano and Chopard jewelry. Petra is carrying a Tadashi Shoji clutch. Adriana is wearing a Lexi dress.

A post shared by Petra Nemcova (@pnemcova) on

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adriana Lima, Karolina Kurkova, Petra Nemcova

