Alyssa Milano Gives Update on Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Amid Scandal

Georgina Chapman, who announced her separation from Harvey Weinstein when his sexual misconduct scandal broke, is “doing very well” today, her good friend Alyssa Milano said.

Alyssa went on Megyn Kelly‘s hour of the Today show to discuss the Time magazine Person of the Year issue honoring those who have spoken out with the #MeToo movement.

Alyssa was asked about how Georgina is doing by the host.

“Georgina is doing very well,” Alyssa said. “She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman, and I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity given the situation. She goes through very dark times. She’s very sad…This is not easy for her, but I have no doubt that not only will she come out on the other side of this, but she deserves too. She’s a good woman.”

Weinstein and Georgina married in 2007 and have two children together.