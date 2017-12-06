Bachelorette's Peter Kraus Reveals Past Eating Disorder Battle

Peter Kraus, who famously competed on Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette and was the runner-up, just revealed that he battled an eating disorder at age 20 for several years.

“At the age of 20 I had developed an eating disorder while blindly attempting to keep up with the level of fitness of my fellow models and competitors. For two years I struggled in silence, always trying but never knowing how to compete with my counterparts. In the winter of 2007 I hit rock bottom and decided that it was finally time to take charge of my health and fitness and learn how to do things the right way,” Peter revealed on Instagram. “So I enrolled myself in the dietetics program at MATC and graduated with honors, my first PT job, and my first @ironmantri under my belt two years later.”

“So on this #WorkoutWednesday I say thank you to a career that taught me so much, that while now retired, is still fun to go back to from time to time to do things the RIGHT way. If it weren’t for hitting ‘rock bottom’ I never would have had this amazing hill of life to climb back up. So embrace the shit some times. Learn from it, pick your ass up off the floor and get moving forward and upward again. Some times from the darkest places shines the brightest light,” he concluded.