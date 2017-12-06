BTS: 'Crystal Snow' Steam, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!
BTS just dropped their new song “Crystal Snow” and you definitely need to hear it!
The group – J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Rap Monster, Suga, and V – recorded the seasonal jam just in time for winter as part of the MIC Drop / DNA / Crystal Snow Japanese single album.
The electro-pop song is the band’s first original release since Love Yourself: Her came out in September to massive success.
The new song tops off what’s been an incredible year for BTS, who just set a major world record and took over American television!
Stream the entire new song below…
Click inside to read the lyrics to BTS’ new song…