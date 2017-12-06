Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2017 at 9:27 pm

Camila Cabello & Ashley Benson Glam It Up for L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration

Camila Cabello & Ashley Benson Glam It Up for L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration

Camila Cabello looked like real-life royalty at the 2017 L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration!

The 20-year-old “Havana” singer stepped out for the event held on Wednesday night (December 6) in New York City.

She stunned in a semi-sheer white lace blouse, which she wore partly unbuttoned, along with a flowing, shimmery pink skirt and drop earrings.

Camila was joined by Ashley Benson, who turned heads in a sleeveless black sequin dress, matching black nails, and dark red lipstick.

Also in attendance was Elle Fanning, who snapped a pic with Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Eva Longoria, and Liya Kebede on the carpet.
