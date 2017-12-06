Celebrities React to Devastating California Wildfires
California wildfires are quickly spreading and many have been displaced due to fire and smoke engulfing areas in California and spreading in the Los Angeles area.
As of Wednesday (December 6), areas near Bel Air and Interstate 405 are now affected, as well as areas near the famous Getty Center and the Skirball Cultural Center. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by the devastation.
Now, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and more have been tweeting their thoughts for those affected. Chrissy even revealed that she is currently getting ready to evacuate.
never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017
we are fine and we will be fine. thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017
I pray everyone in Los Angeles is safe from these fires and THANK YOU to all of the fire fighters working so hard to keep everyone safe!
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2017
More and more fires here in So Cal. This is incredibly heartbreaking and it’s now right by some of our friend’s houses. Praying hard for everyone’s safety. ❤️🙏🏼
— LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) December 6, 2017
These fires are so scary and I am hoping everyone is ok and praying for the people in those areas and the brave fire fighters and volunteers. My heart goes out to all the poor animals too.
— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) December 6, 2017
Sending strength to the firefighters in the LA area and to all in the fire’s path. Frightening days.
— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 6, 2017
The smoke is SO THICK HERE in Hollywood! And Hollywood is not on fire! That’s how bad it is north of us! Pray. Prayers.
— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) December 6, 2017
I'm sending my support and love to all the firefighters saving homes and lives out here in socal. Love to all firefighters in every city around. #fires #firefighters #heros
— Steve Howey (@stevehowey) December 6, 2017
Soft thoughts for all affected by the fires here in California. I just had a WRINKLE crew member leave early to tend to her home. Thousands being evacuated. I think of those with no resources. Will RT aid links. https://t.co/eJG5WVA6PB
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 5, 2017
My mom just called to tell me what was going on with the fires in California. My heart and prayers are with the firefighters who are on the ground battling #RyeFire to protect our wildlife, and the lives of so many. To anyone who may be near: please stay safe. ❤️
— Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) December 5, 2017