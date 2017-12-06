Celebrities React to Devastating California Wildfires

California wildfires are quickly spreading and many have been displaced due to fire and smoke engulfing areas in California and spreading in the Los Angeles area.

As of Wednesday (December 6), areas near Bel Air and Interstate 405 are now affected, as well as areas near the famous Getty Center and the Skirball Cultural Center. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by the devastation.

Now, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and more have been tweeting their thoughts for those affected. Chrissy even revealed that she is currently getting ready to evacuate.

See some of the reactions below…

never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017 we are fine and we will be fine. thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

