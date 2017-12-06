Top Stories
Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Sofia Richie &amp; Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 1:24 pm

Celebrities React to Devastating California Wildfires

Celebrities React to Devastating California Wildfires

California wildfires are quickly spreading and many have been displaced due to fire and smoke engulfing areas in California and spreading in the Los Angeles area.

As of Wednesday (December 6), areas near Bel Air and Interstate 405 are now affected, as well as areas near the famous Getty Center and the Skirball Cultural Center. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by the devastation.

Now, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and more have been tweeting their thoughts for those affected. Chrissy even revealed that she is currently getting ready to evacuate.

See some of the reactions below…

Click inside to see more reactions to the wildfires…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: California Wildfires

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr