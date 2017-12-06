Top Stories
Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 9:55 am

Celebrities React to Time's Person of the Year Highlighting #MeToo Movement

Celebrities are taking to Twitter to praise Time for choosing the “silence breakers” – aka the #MeToo movement speaking out about sexual harassment – as their Person of the Year in 2017.

So many women were profiled by Time regarding their personal stories coming forward against sexual harassment and assault.

Some famous faces included in the piece were Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Taylor Swift, and more.

Be sure to check out the full feature from Time magazine if you missed it.

Click inside to see some celebrity tweets reacting to the choice by Time magazine…
Credit: Time
