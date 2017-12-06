Celebrities React to Time's Person of the Year Highlighting #MeToo Movement

Celebrities are taking to Twitter to praise Time for choosing the “silence breakers” – aka the #MeToo movement speaking out about sexual harassment – as their Person of the Year in 2017.

So many women were profiled by Time regarding their personal stories coming forward against sexual harassment and assault.

Some famous faces included in the piece were Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Taylor Swift, and more.

Be sure to check out the full feature from Time magazine if you missed it.

Click inside to see some celebrity tweets reacting to the choice by Time magazine…