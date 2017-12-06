Celebrities React to Time's Person of the Year Highlighting #MeToo Movement
Celebrities are taking to Twitter to praise Time for choosing the “silence breakers” – aka the #MeToo movement speaking out about sexual harassment – as their Person of the Year in 2017.
So many women were profiled by Time regarding their personal stories coming forward against sexual harassment and assault.
Some famous faces included in the piece were Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Taylor Swift, and more.
Be sure to check out the full feature from Time magazine if you missed it.
Click inside to see some celebrity tweets reacting to the choice by Time magazine…
Thank you @TIME . Thank you for listening. Thank you for including me. We are being heard #metoo. #2017 https://t.co/qZqZU7gKzd
— Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) December 6, 2017
What a difference a year makes. #TIME https://t.co/8zAMdKNjUS
— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) December 6, 2017
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/BwFxFGoml4
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) December 6, 2017
YES @TIME
Yes @samlansky
Yes @Alyssa_Milano
Yes to The Silence Breakers#TIMEPOY https://t.co/8DxHdMYR0j
— debby ryan (@DebbyRyan) December 6, 2017
I’m honored to be a part of the Time Person Year issue with @TaranaBurke. This is for every woman who came forward. This is for every woman who was brave enough to say #MeToo. I hear you. I stand with you. I see you. I am you. #BreakTheSilence pic.twitter.com/MRSSKKPWeu
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017
Hey @realDonaldTrump,
You gonna return the favor for your pal Vlad?
Nah! Just kidding. He doesn't need your help.
He's really good at this stuff.
xo c
P.S. I saw that @TIME didn't pick you after all. Hang in there. It's hard to lose those big awards. https://t.co/6zUScjzob7
— Chely Wright (@chelywright) December 6, 2017
YES. So very proud of these people. You will not be silenced. You are heard. And we believe you and stand with you. https://t.co/eCa0jAe8Ph
— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) December 6, 2017