Chrissy Teigen, Chelsea Handler, Ariana Grande's Family & More Forced to Evacuate Due to Skirball Fire
Chrissy Teigen, Chelsea Handler and Ariana Grande‘s family are just a few of hundreds of people being forced to evacuate their homes due to raging wildfires on Wednesday (December 6) in Southern California.
“Never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award,” Chrissy wrote on Twitter.
“Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times,” wrote Chelsea.
We are being evacuated. The air quality is terrible and my sons’ school has closed for the remainder of the week. @KyleRichards, @lisarinna, @LisaVanderpump, are you and your families okay? Praying for everyone’s safety in Ventura county and beyond.
— Adrienne Maloof (@AdrienneMaloof) December 6, 2017
We are out & safe. Thank you to @LAFD for getting us up & alerting us to the evacuation so early & efficiently. My thoughts & prayers are with everyone affected by these fires. I pray all our homes & families continue to be safe as the fires rage on… 🙏🙏❤️❤️ #SkirballFire
— Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) December 6, 2017
For the first time in my life I have had to evacuate my home… my heart is breaking for all the Californians so sadly affected by the fires!
— Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 6, 2017