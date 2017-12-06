Top Stories
Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 11:02 pm

Chrissy Teigen, Chelsea Handler, Ariana Grande's Family & More Forced to Evacuate Due to Skirball Fire

Chrissy Teigen, Chelsea Handler, Ariana Grande's Family & More Forced to Evacuate Due to Skirball Fire

Chrissy Teigen, Chelsea Handler and Ariana Grande‘s family are just a few of hundreds of people being forced to evacuate their homes due to raging wildfires on Wednesday (December 6) in Southern California.

“Never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award,” Chrissy wrote on Twitter.

“Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times,” wrote Chelsea.

Photos: Getty Images
