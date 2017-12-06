Demi Lovato Tears Into 'Time' for Person of the Year Issue: 'Hypocrites'

Time named their Person of the Year on Wednesday morning (December 6) – and Demi Lovato is not pleased with their criteria.

“Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year.. Really @TIME? #hypocrites,” the 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” singer wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve become less vocal about my distain for certain people over the past year because it only divides our country even more but this is worth speaking up about. @TIME mag – very disappointed in your hypocrisy and disrespect toward the women on your cover.”

She added: “To be named POTY by @TIME it should be for doing something positive or brave LIKE the women on the cover. It’s annoying that it’s just about impact on the news.”

In addition, Demi retweeted a fan who suggested that Kesha should have been included. See all the tweets below.