Diane Kruger Got a Tattoo Because of ‘In The Fade’s Success!
Diane Kruger lost a bet about her new film In The Fade and ended up with tattoo!

The 41-year-old actress stepped out at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation conversation about the film on Tuesday (December 5) at The Robin Williams Center in New York City.

Diane recently revealed that she made a bet with the film's director Fatih Akin that she would get a tattoo if the movie screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Not only did the film screen at the fest, but she ending up winning the Best Actress prize!

"I was hoping that [Fatih] would've forgotten about that because I don't have tattoos, but when he called me to say that we got into Cannes, the first thing he said was 'You're coming to Hamburg and getting an anchor tattoo,'" Diane explained.

