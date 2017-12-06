Top Stories
Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Sofia Richie &amp; Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 2:40 pm

Gal Gadot & Justin Timberlake Announce First Ever 'Wonder Woman' Scholarship Winner - Watch Now!

Gal Gadot & Justin Timberlake Announce First Ever 'Wonder Woman' Scholarship Winner - Watch Now!

Gal Gadot and Justin Timberlake take the stage to present a very special scholarship at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast held at Milk Studios on Wednesday (December 6) in Los Angeles.

They revealed the first ever Wonder Woman scholarship, which went to a young woman named Carla who attends Loyola Marymount University.

In a video from THR‘s Chris Gardner, the young student, Carla, has the whole room in tears (with some laughs in between!) Watch below.

FYI: Justin is wearing a full Salvatore Ferragamo look.
Just Jared on Facebook
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 01
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 02
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 03
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 04
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 05
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 06
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 07
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 08
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 09
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 10
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 11
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 12
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 13
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 14
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 15
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 16
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 17
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 18
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 19
gal gadot justin timberlake wonder woman scholarship 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gal Gadot, Justin Timberlake

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelley

    its a bit odd seeing at justin “thirsty as hell” timberlake just worked with sex abuser woody allen. why should he be involved in anything for women?