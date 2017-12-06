Gal Gadot & Justin Timberlake Announce First Ever 'Wonder Woman' Scholarship Winner - Watch Now!

Gal Gadot and Justin Timberlake take the stage to present a very special scholarship at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast held at Milk Studios on Wednesday (December 6) in Los Angeles.

They revealed the first ever Wonder Woman scholarship, which went to a young woman named Carla who attends Loyola Marymount University.

In a video from THR‘s Chris Gardner, the young student, Carla, has the whole room in tears (with some laughs in between!) Watch below.

FYI: Justin is wearing a full Salvatore Ferragamo look.