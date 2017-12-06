Wed, 06 December 2017 at 11:50 am
Harvey Weinstein's Company Accused of Blackballing Accusers
- Here’s the latest from the blockbuster lawsuit filed against Harvey Weinstein‘s company – TMZ
- Shawn Mendes wrote a super sweet note to fans – Just Jared Jr
- Beyonce made a surprise appearance last night! – Lainey Gossip
- Taylor Swift is opening up about sexual misconduct – TooFab
- Why did Selena Gomez put her Instagram on private? – MTV
- The most inspiring moments from 2017 revealed – Popsugar
Photos: Getty Posted to: Harvey Weinstein, Newsies
