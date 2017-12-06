Hugh Jackman Explains Why He Turned Down James Bond

Hugh Jackman looks dapper in his suit and shades while arriving at Global House during a day of press for The Greatest Showman on Tuesday (December 5) in London, England.

The 49-year-old actor recently opened up about why he turned down the role of James Bond.

The producers of the film franchise were interested in having Hugh replace Pierce Brosnan, but the actor says the thought the scripts were not believable.

“I was about to do X-Men 2 and a call came from my agent asking if I’d be interested in Bond,” Hugh told Variety. “I just felt at the time that the scripts had become so unbelievable and crazy, and I felt like they needed to become grittier and real.”

“And the response was: ‘Oh, you don’t get a say. You just have to sign on.’ I was also worried that between Bond and X-Men, I’d never have time to do different things,” he added.

Even though he turned down the role, Hugh still has had an amazing career!