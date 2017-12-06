Top Stories
Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Sofia Richie &amp; Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 2:52 pm

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson Tell Seth Meyers That Sexual Photo Shoots Inspired 'Broad City' Season Finale!

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson Tell Seth Meyers That Sexual Photo Shoots Inspired 'Broad City' Season Finale!

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer made a fun appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday (December 5) and revealed the inspiration behind the season finale of their hit Comedy Central series, Broad City!

The comedy duo told host Seth that spotting sexual photo shoots in New York City helped inspire parts of the season finale episode, “Friendiversary.”

“This episode is hyper exaggerated,” Abbi revealed, before Ilana added “yeah, actually the seeds of reality of this episode are that me and one our producers of the show have both seen sexual photo shoots happening from the West Side Highway.”

Abbi and Ilana also share their fondest memories of performing at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Chelsea and take a moment to talk about DACA.


Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson Share Tips for Spotting Sexual Photo Shoots

Click inside to watch the rest of Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson’s appearance…


Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson Share Their UCB Memories
Credit: Bennett Raglin; Photos: NBC
