Jai Courtney & Joel Kinnaman Support Margot Robbie at 'I, Tonya' Premiere

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 1:07 am

Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman suited up for the premiere of I, Tonya.

The guys stepped out at the event on Tuesday evening (December 5) at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jai hit the carpet with his girlfriend Mecki Dent while Joel brought his wife Cleo Wattenstrom!

Joel and Jai were there to support their Suicide Squad cast mate Margot Robbie, who stars in I, Tonya.

Earlier in the evening, Margot walked the carpet alongside the real Tonya Harding!

I, Tonya hits theaters in limited release this weekend and will expand later in the month.
Photos: Getty, Instar
Posted to: Cleo Wattenstrom, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Mecki Dent

