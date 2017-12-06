Top Stories
Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 3:43 pm

Jeffrey Tambor 'Has No Plans' to Quit 'Transparent' Despite Sexual Misconduct Allegations (Report)

Jeffrey Tambor apparently will not be leaving Transparent, his hit Amazon show, after allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.

A rep for the 73-year-old actor apparently told the New York Times that he has “no plans to quit,” despite releasing a statement that lead many to believe he would be leaving the show.

“I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent,” his statement last month read.

Tambor was accused of sexual assault by a makeup artist, and was accused of sexual harassment by Transparent actress Trace Lysette.
