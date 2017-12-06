Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2017 at 12:55 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Arrives Ahead of Sherry Lansing Award Presentation!

Jennifer Lawrence Arrives Ahead of Sherry Lansing Award Presentation!

Jennifer Lawrence looks stunning while arriving for The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast held at Milk Studios on Wednesday (December 6) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old Oscar nominated actress is set to receive the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at the event. The award is given to “a woman who has been a pioneer and philanthropic leader in her industry.”

Past recipients of the award include Barbra Streisand, Shonda Rhimes, Oprah Winfrey, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren, Halle Berry, Jodie Foster, Glenn Close, Barbara Walters and Tina Fey.

Congratulations Jennifer! Be sure to check out her THR cover story, which was released just before this morning’s big event.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Philosophy.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Lawrence

