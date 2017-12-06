Top Stories
Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Jennifer Lawrence Names 3 People She Wants to Have Dinner With & She's Not Proud of It!

Jennifer Lawrence gets her close up on THR‘s Women in Hollywood issue.

Here’s what the 27-year-old actress had to share with the mag – she was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey:

On Harvey Weinstein: “We’ve all worked with him, but everybody needed a moment. Just speaking for myself, I had known him since I was 20, and he had only ever been nice to me — except for the moments that he wasn’t, and then I called him an asshole, and we moved on. He was paternal to me. So I needed a moment to process everything because I thought I knew this guy, and then he’s being accused of rape. We all knew he was a dog, we knew that he was a…tough guy, a brute, a tough guy to negotiate with. I didn’t know that he was a rapist. And it’s so widespread, the abuse, from so many different people — it’s directors, it’s producers — that I think everybody needed to [process it]. Everybody needs to deal with this in their own way; everybody needs to heal.”

On if she wants to meet Trump: “I think so. I’ve got a pretty good speech. And it ends with a martini to the face. (Laughter.) I have something to say for all of them. I watch different characters on the news, and I’m like, ‘You just wait.’”

On three people she’d like to have dinner with:Scott Disick [from Keeping Up With the Kardashians], Luann from Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel. And I’m not proud of that, but that’s what comes from my heart.”

For more from Jennifer, visit HollywoodReporter.com.

