Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Hilary Duff Weighs In on Selena Gomez Reuniting With Her Ex

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 4:00 am

Jessica Alba's Husband Says She's 'So Beautiful' When She's Pregnant

Jessica Alba's Husband Says She's 'So Beautiful' When She's Pregnant

Jessica Alba wears a plaid jumpsuit that accentuates her baby bump while arriving at the Honest Company offices on Monday (December 3) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress is pregnant with her third child and her husband Cash Warren had the sweetest things to say about her.

“She is so beautiful when she’s pregnant,” Cash recently told Us Weekly. “I’m always just so impressed by the strength and the discipline and the journey and process of pregnancy … it’s such a beautiful thing. So we’re very excited and in the final countdown here.”
Photos: BackGrid USA
