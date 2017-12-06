Jessica Chastain & Idris Elba Bring 'Molly's Game' to UK!

Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba are premiering their hot new movie Molly’s Game!

The pair walked the red carpet at the UK premiere held at the Vue West End on Wednesday evening (December 6) in London, England.

Also seen at the event was the writer/director of the movie, Aaron Sorkin, as well as actor Jason Isaacs.

If you missed it, Jessica was just nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for her work on the film! Congrats Jes! Be sure to check out the full list of nominees if you missed it!

FYI: Jessica is wearing Zuhair Murad.

