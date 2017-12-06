Top Stories
Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 4:40 pm

Jessica Chastain & Idris Elba Bring 'Molly's Game' to UK!

Jessica Chastain & Idris Elba Bring 'Molly's Game' to UK!

Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba are premiering their hot new movie Molly’s Game!

The pair walked the red carpet at the UK premiere held at the Vue West End on Wednesday evening (December 6) in London, England.

Also seen at the event was the writer/director of the movie, Aaron Sorkin, as well as actor Jason Isaacs.

If you missed it, Jessica was just nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for her work on the film! Congrats Jes! Be sure to check out the full list of nominees if you missed it!

FYI: Jessica is wearing Zuhair Murad.
Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Aaron Sorkin, Idris Elba, Jason Isaacs, Jessica Chastain

