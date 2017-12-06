Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2017 at 11:31 pm

John Mayer Jokes He's 'Still Got It' After Emergency Appendectomy

John Mayer Jokes He's 'Still Got It' After Emergency Appendectomy

John Mayer is back on the mend after having emergency surgery to remove of his appendix!

The 40-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 6) to share a selfie in a hospital gown from his hospital room.

“Still got it,” John captioned the below selfie.

The day before it was announced that John was rushed to the hospital to have an emergency appendectomy.

John‘s rep also confirmed to JustJared.com that several of his concerts have been postponed until after John recovers.

Get well soon John!

still got it.

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on

