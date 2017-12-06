Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2017 at 12:25 am

Julia Roberts & Lucas Hedges Kick Off Filming on 'Ben Is Back'

Julia Roberts & Lucas Hedges Kick Off Filming on 'Ben Is Back'

Julia Roberts is getting to work on Ben Is Back!

The 50-year-old actress was spotted on the film’s set on Tuesday afternoon (December 5) in New York City.

She was joined by her co-star Lucas Hedges, who plays her on-screen son, and two younger children.

The film follows a charming but troubled young man who returns home to visit his unsuspecting family on Christmas Eve.

While he’s welcomed by his mother and step-father, played by Courtney B. Vance, they soon learn that he’s in harm’s way and the next 24 hours may change their family forever.

The film is set to hit theaters in 2018.
