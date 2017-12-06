Top Stories
Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 5:00 am

Kate Bosworth & Husband Michael Polish Show Off Their Airport Style!

Kate Bosworth and her husband Michael Polish make their way into LAX Airport for a flight out of town on Monday (December 4) in Los Angeles.

The married couple showed off their cool airport style while catching a flight to Washington, D.C.

Kate was in town for a panel on human trafficking the next day.

“Thank you @politico for having me on your panel today to discuss human trafficking (many of you know, this is very important to me- we recently made the movie NONA about this issue),” she wrote on Instagram.

15+ pictures inside of Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish at the airport…

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kate Bosworth, Michael Polish

