Kate Bosworth & Husband Michael Polish Show Off Their Airport Style!

Kate Bosworth and her husband Michael Polish make their way into LAX Airport for a flight out of town on Monday (December 4) in Los Angeles.

The married couple showed off their cool airport style while catching a flight to Washington, D.C.

Kate was in town for a panel on human trafficking the next day.

“Thank you @politico for having me on your panel today to discuss human trafficking (many of you know, this is very important to me- we recently made the movie NONA about this issue),” she wrote on Instagram.

