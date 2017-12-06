Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2017 at 12:21 pm

Kate McKinnon Shows Off Her Hilarious Gal Gadot Impression on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Kate McKinnon made and appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (December 5), and revealed her hilarious impersonation of Wonder Woman star and former SNL host Gal Gadot.

“She really made an impact down at SNL,” the 33-year-old actress recalled, while including her impression as she explained what it was like to work with her.

“I asked her, like, ‘Do you have hobbies, Gal?’” Kate said to Jimmy, “and she was like, ‘I love to go to the beach, I love to paddle board, I love to watch my children run on the sand, I love to go to the Maldives. Do you have a hobby, Kate?’ I was like, ‘I watch Dateline!’”

Kate and Jimmy also team up and face off against Patton Oswalt and The RootsTariq Trotter in a virtual reality version of Pictionary.


Kate McKinnon Shows Off Her Gal Gadot Impression

Click inside to watch the rest of Kate McKinnon’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Virtual Reality Pictionary with Kate McKinnon and Patton Oswalt
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky
