Kevin Zegers Joins the Cast of 'Fear the Walking Dead'

Kevin Zegers has signed on to join the cast of Fear the Walking Dead!

The 33-year-old actor is set to take on a role in the zombie horror show’s upcoming fourth season.

Details about his role are currently being kept under wraps, according to Deadline.

He’ll star in the Walking Dead spinoff alongside Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo and Danay Garcia as well as newcomers Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, and Maggie Grace.

Kevin previously appeared on ABC drama Notorious as well as The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.