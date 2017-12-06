Top Stories
Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 5:27 pm

Kim Kardashian Accused of Stealing Designs for Her Kid's Clothing Line

Kim Kardashian is being accused of stealing design ideas for her children’s line, Kids Supply.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was called out on social media on Tuesday (December 5) for allegedly “stealing” looks from labels like Comme des Garçons and Vetements.

“@kimkardashian ! Just when we thought you may have rocked the glitter better than Bey, you had to go and rip an extremely limited edition @commedesgarcons x Kosho & Co souvenir jacket for your @thekidssupplyline AND that one-of-a-kind custom sequin @vetements_official dress made specially for North. Great message for the little ones!” Diet Prada wrote on Instagram.

However, a Kids Supply representative told New York Post‘s Page Six that the designs were intentionally recreated as “homage.”

“The idea behind Kids Supply is to give people the opportunity to purchase things that would never be available for children otherwise. We decided to release the Demna dress after making one on our own for North because it got such a great reaction and an overflow of people wanting it for their own children. We named it the Demna dress to pay homage to [Demna Gvasalia] as it was one of Kim and North’s favorite mommy and me moments.”

In addition, the rep said that 100% of the proceeds from both pieces will be donated to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which Kim also confirmed on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (December 6).

“We took our kids’ favorite pieces, we remade them, and from them we’re donating 100 percent of the profits to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” she said.
