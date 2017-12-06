Top Stories
Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Hilary Duff Weighs In on Selena Gomez Reuniting With Her Ex

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 2:59 am

Kim Kardashian Announces Beauty Competition Show 'Glam Masters'

Kim Kardashian Announces Beauty Competition Show 'Glam Masters'

Kim Kardashian is about to launch a new beauty competition television show!

The 37-year-old reality star just revealed she’s teaming up with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic to executive produce Lifetime series Glam Masters.

“So excited to announce the premiere date, host and judges for Glam Masters, the new beauty competition I’m executive producing,” Kim wrote on her Snapchat.

Laverne Cox will host the show and serve as a judge alongside Mario, YouTube makeup expert Kandee Johnson and Milk Makeup co-founder Zanna Roberts Rassi.

Glam Masters is set to premiere on February 28th at 10 PM on Lifetime.

Check out the artistic trailer for the show below…
Photos: WENN
