Wed, 06 December 2017 at 10:37 pm

Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Wear Matching Denim While Out in LA

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner coordinated their looks while stepping out in Los Angeles today.

The sisters were spotted visiting Rage Ground while filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Wednesday (December 6).

They both wore denim pants, pointy light-colored booties, and oversized shades.

Kourtney repped her friend Harry Hudson‘s “Cry for Love” single artwork on her shirt, while Kendall opted for a dark green top and Louis Vuitton purse.

Kourtney was also seen heading to her son Mason‘s art class with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The night before, Kourtney and Kendall also grabbed dinner together. Check out their looks in our gallery below…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

