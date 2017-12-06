Top Stories
Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Sofia Richie &amp; Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 1:40 pm

Lea Michele On Society Pressues: 'I Never Really Changed My Body for Anyone Else'

Lea Michele On Society Pressues: 'I Never Really Changed My Body for Anyone Else'

Lea Michele keeps it cute and sophisticated while hitting the carpet at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast held at Milk Studios on Wednesday (December 6) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old The Mayor star was joined at the event by Emmy Rossum, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Lea‘s former Scream Queens co-star Niecy Nash, who was accompanied by her daughter Dia Nash.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele

Lea recently opened up about dealing with outside society pressures: “I’m proud that I never really changed my body for anyone else,” Lea told US Weekly.

“I think that I’ve always been told, and we’re always told, especially nowadays with social media and everything, that you have to look a certain way, and I really just honored my uniqueness,” Lea continued. “I believe that’s really helped me get to where I am today.”

FYI: Lea is wearing a Lela Rose dress. Emmy is wearing Michael Kors Collection. Gugu is wearing Tory Burch.
Credit: Jesse Grant; Photos: Getty
Lea Michele, Niecy Nash

