Leona Lewis Performs Intimate Holiday Showcase in NYC!

Leona Lewis put on a show in New York City!

The Grammy Award-nominated 32-year-old singer performed at the new Mondrian Park Avenue Hotel on Tuesday night (December 5) in New York City.

Wilhelmina Models hosted the private and intimate event.

Guests enjoyed specialty cocktails and holiday treats as Leona performed a medley of Christmas songs including “O Holy Night,” as well as some of her most popular hits, including “Bleeding Love.”

Earlier in the week, Leona appeared at the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C.