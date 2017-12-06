Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2017 at 3:02 pm

Lily Collins, Amandla Stenberg & Zoey Deutch Step Out at THR's Women in Entertainment Event

Lily Collins, Amandla Stenberg & Zoey Deutch Step Out at THR's Women in Entertainment Event

Lily Collins was radiant in red at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast this morning!

The 28-year-old actress was all smiles while stepping out at the annual event on Wednesday (December 6) at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.

She was also joined on the carpet by Zoey Deutch and Amandla Stenberg.

During the event, THR‘s Women in Entertainment Power 100 were celebrated, which included Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lawrence.

FYI: Lily is wearing a La Perla dress. Zoey is wearing Tory Burch. Amandla is wearing Solace London top and pants, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes and carrying a Gabriela Hearst bag.
Photos: Getty
