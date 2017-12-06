Top Stories
Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 10:00 pm

Marteen Releases 'We Cool' Music Video - Watch Now!

Marteen looks too cool in the “We Cool” music video, which you can watch right here!

The 16-year-old R&B-pop singer shared the fun new video for his single on Wednesday (December 6), which was shot as a single take.

The awesome, uplifting video also features Marteen‘s real life friends and family from the Bay Area as extras.

Marteen recently wrapped up touring with Dua Lipa, and is joining Kehlani on her Tsnmi Christmas Tour beginning on Friday (December 8) in his hometown of Oakland, Calif.

Watch the “We Cool” video below!
