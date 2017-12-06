Marteen Releases 'We Cool' Music Video - Watch Now!

Marteen looks too cool in the “We Cool” music video, which you can watch right here!

The 16-year-old R&B-pop singer shared the fun new video for his single on Wednesday (December 6), which was shot as a single take.

The awesome, uplifting video also features Marteen‘s real life friends and family from the Bay Area as extras.

Marteen recently wrapped up touring with Dua Lipa, and is joining Kehlani on her Tsnmi Christmas Tour beginning on Friday (December 8) in his hometown of Oakland, Calif.

Watch the “We Cool” video below!