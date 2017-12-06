Meryl Streep & Steven Spielberg Share What Scares Them About America's Political Divide

Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg, who just worked together on the film The Post, are opening up about the political divide in America and what scares them about it.

The stars are joined on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter‘s latest issue by the film’s screenwriter Liz Hannah and producer’s Amy Pascal and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Spielberg says what scares him is “that we’ve lost the majority of good listeners, that our conversations have turned into skirmishes… at dinner-table conversations outside of California, I’m completely mute or I get into these huge rows. The gray and the blue have become the blue and the red. And it is as vast a chasm as our nation faced before the Civil War. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

“We don’t know where north is,” Meryl added. “People disagree on what actual facts are. Whether this table is really a table.”

For more from the interview, visit THR.com.