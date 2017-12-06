Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Hilary Duff Weighs In on Selena Gomez Reuniting With Her Ex

Hilary Duff Weighs In on Selena Gomez Reuniting With Her Ex

Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for Second Time

Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for Second Time

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 12:14 am

Meryl Streep & Steven Spielberg Share What Scares Them About America's Political Divide

Meryl Streep & Steven Spielberg Share What Scares Them About America's Political Divide

Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg, who just worked together on the film The Post, are opening up about the political divide in America and what scares them about it.

The stars are joined on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter‘s latest issue by the film’s screenwriter Liz Hannah and producer’s Amy Pascal and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Spielberg says what scares him is “that we’ve lost the majority of good listeners, that our conversations have turned into skirmishes… at dinner-table conversations outside of California, I’m completely mute or I get into these huge rows. The gray and the blue have become the blue and the red. And it is as vast a chasm as our nation faced before the Civil War. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

“We don’t know where north is,” Meryl added. “People disagree on what actual facts are. Whether this table is really a table.”

For more from the interview, visit THR.com.

Just Jared on Facebook
meryl streep steven spielberg thr cover

Photos: Rainer Hosch
Posted to: Magazine, Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr