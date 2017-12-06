Miguel Performs New Songs at 'War & Leisure' Album Release Party in Los Angeles!

Miguel is celebrating his new album, War & Leisure!

The 32-year-old “Sky Walker” superstar performed at the iHeartRadio Theater on Tuesday (December 5) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miguel

During the event, fans got to ask the singer questions during a Q&A session with host Big Boy. He also performed several new songs, including “Sky Walker” and “Come Through and Chill” – plus fan favorites like “Adorn” and “Waves.”

“We’re all fighting our own war and our own battles to stay in the right headspace…looking for our own frequency to stay positive, to be productive, to keep dreaming, to have hope, to inspire ourselves and inspire the people around us. Figuring out how to do that is the war. The leisure is when we find it,” he said of his album’s title.

War & Leisure was released on December 1.

See pictures from the event below – and check out the set list inside!

Set list:

“Sure Thing”

“Waves”

“Adorn”

“Pineapple Skies”

“Sky Walker”

“Criminal”

“Told You So”

“Come Through and Chill”

“Wolf”

“Caramelo Duro”