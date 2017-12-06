Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart Continue 'Jumanji' Press Tour in Germany!

Nick Jonas and the cast of Jumanji have arrived in Germany!

The 25-year-old entertainer hit the red carpet at the film’s premiere on Wednesday (December 6) at at Sony Center in Berlin Germany.

He was joined by his co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart as well as executive producer and director Jake Kasdan.

“It’s just too much fun with these two. Thank you Berlin. The Jumanji European promo tour continues tomorrow in London!” Nick wrote on his Instagram.

Nick has been sharing lots of photos from the press tour on social media.

Check out a cute snap from the Paris premiere below…