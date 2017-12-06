Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2017 at 2:25 pm

Olivia Munn, Gillian Jacobs, Jennifer Morrison & More Step Out for THR's Women In Entertainment Breakfast!

Olivia Munn, Gillian Jacobs, Jennifer Morrison & More Step Out for THR's Women In Entertainment Breakfast!

A whole bunch of fierce ladies came together to help honor some of Hollywood’s most powerful women today (December 6)!

Olivia Munn, Gillian Jacobs, Jennifer Morrison, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Sarah Silverman were among the many actresses who stepped out for The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were Isla Fisher, Glenn Close, Kate Walsh, Shonda Rhimes, Kathryn Hahn, Anna Paquin, Kyra Sedgwick and Loni Love.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Roland Mouret dress. Jennifer is wearing a Max Mara dress. Bryce is wearing Irene Neuwirth earrings and rings. Anna is wearing a Temperley London dress and Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Isla is wearing alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet.

Credit: Frederick M. Brown, Jesse Grant; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Paquin, Bryce Dallas Howard, Gillian Jacobs, Glenn Close, Isla Fisher, Jennifer Morrison, Kate Walsh, Kathryn Hahn, Kyra Sedgwick, Loni Love, Olivia Munn, Sarah Silverman, Shonda Rhimes

