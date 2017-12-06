Top Stories
Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 10:35 pm

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Starts Off Her Day at the Doctor's

Khloe Kardashian chats with her doctor as she heads back to her car on Wednesday morning (December 6) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 33-year-old reality TV personality covered up her growing baby bump in a trench coat as she started off her day at a doctor’s appointment.

Earlier this week, Khloe was spotted covering up her baby bump while she and older sister Kourtney Kardashian filmed KUWTK.

Khloe is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, though she has yet to confirm the news. (Kris Jenner might have confirmed it, though.)
