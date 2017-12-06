Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Starts Off Her Day at the Doctor's

Khloe Kardashian chats with her doctor as she heads back to her car on Wednesday morning (December 6) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 33-year-old reality TV personality covered up her growing baby bump in a trench coat as she started off her day at a doctor’s appointment.

Earlier this week, Khloe was spotted covering up her baby bump while she and older sister Kourtney Kardashian filmed KUWTK.

Khloe is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, though she has yet to confirm the news. (Kris Jenner might have confirmed it, though.)