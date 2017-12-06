Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2017 at 8:29 pm

Queen Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Finds New Director After Firing Bryan Singer

Queen Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Finds New Director After Firing Bryan Singer

After Bryan Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody, the upcoming Queen biopic, a new director was put in his place.

Eddie the Eagle director Dexter Fletcher will now take the helm after Bryan was fired due to unexplained absences on the set. Bryan insists he was tending to the needs of an ill parent, which the studio would not accomodate.

Production on the movie is expected to resume next week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film’s leading star Rami Malek and Bryan reportedly clashed on set, but are said to have resolved their differences.
