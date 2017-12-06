Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2017 at 5:09 pm

Ralphie May's Cause of Death Revealed

Ralphie May's Cause of Death Revealed

More information is being revealed about the untimely passing of Ralphie May.

The Last Comic Standing comedian died at age 45 earlier this year and the cause of his death is now known.

According to TMZ, Ralphie died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

He suffered from high blood pressure and an unhealthy heart, stemming from his weight.

Ralphie was also battling with pneumonia in the weeks before suffering from cardiac arrest.

Drugs and alcohol did not contribute to his death.

Our thoughts are still with Ralphie‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
