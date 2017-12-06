Top Stories
Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sofia Richie &amp; Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 10:43 pm

Reese Witherspoon Is Being Sued Because of 'Gone Girl'

Reese Witherspoon Is Being Sued Because of 'Gone Girl'

Reese Witherspoon is now involved in a lawsuit over Gone Girl.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

The 41-year-old actress, who produced the film, is being sued by Leslie Weller. Leslie she wrote a screenplay called Out of the Blue in 2005 and sent it to a script consultant, which led to someone allegedly stealing her story to write Gone Girl in 2012 according to TMZ.

In addition to suing Reese, Leslie is also suing the book’s author Gillian Flynn, as well as the movie’s director David Fincher.

She is claiming that the movie lifted from the book, which allegedly stole from her screenplay.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr