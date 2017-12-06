Reese Witherspoon Is Being Sued Because of 'Gone Girl'

Reese Witherspoon is now involved in a lawsuit over Gone Girl.

The 41-year-old actress, who produced the film, is being sued by Leslie Weller. Leslie she wrote a screenplay called Out of the Blue in 2005 and sent it to a script consultant, which led to someone allegedly stealing her story to write Gone Girl in 2012 according to TMZ.

In addition to suing Reese, Leslie is also suing the book’s author Gillian Flynn, as well as the movie’s director David Fincher.

She is claiming that the movie lifted from the book, which allegedly stole from her screenplay.