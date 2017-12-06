Rita Ora Rocks a Colorful Plaid Outfit in New York City!

Rita Ora is looking especially vibrant!

The 27-year-old “Anywhere” pop superstar was spotted stepping out on Wednesday (December 6) in New York City.

Rita wore a colorful plaid ensemble with her sunglasses on, as a wall of cameramen took photos behind her while she stepped out into the city.

During the day, Rita also stopped by the studio.

Rita‘s latest single, “Anywhere,” has soared to No. 2 on the UK Singles chart, and has also gone Top 10 in several countries.