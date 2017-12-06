Top Stories
Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sofia Richie &amp; Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 11:17 pm

Rita Ora Rocks a Colorful Plaid Outfit in New York City!

Rita Ora Rocks a Colorful Plaid Outfit in New York City!

Rita Ora is looking especially vibrant!

The 27-year-old “Anywhere” pop superstar was spotted stepping out on Wednesday (December 6) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

Rita wore a colorful plaid ensemble with her sunglasses on, as a wall of cameramen took photos behind her while she stepped out into the city.

During the day, Rita also stopped by the studio.

Rita‘s latest single, “Anywhere,” has soared to No. 2 on the UK Singles chart, and has also gone Top 10 in several countries.
Photos: BACKGRID
