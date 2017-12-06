Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2017 at 12:28 pm

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Strips Down for Birthday Photo!

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Strips Down for Birthday Photo!

April Love Geary is pregnant with her first child with Robin Thicke, and did a photo shoot showing her exposed body wearing only rose petals covering her private areas.

April is celebrating her 23rd birthday today (December 6), and posted the photo in celebration of her special day.

“SO EXTRA,” she captioned the pic.

Robin got April two huge bouquets of roses, to which she posted, “And it’s not even my birthday!! (tomorrow) I have the best boyfriend in the world!”

Happy birthday, April - we hope you have a great day.
