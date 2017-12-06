Top Stories
Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 6:30 am

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Airport Sunglasses Get Vogue's Endorsement

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Airport Sunglasses Get Vogue's Endorsement

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley heads into the airport wearing a long white trench coat for a flight out of town on Tuesday (December 5) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old model wore a pair of Celine sunglasses that got an endorsement from Vogue!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

“Given their gargantuan proportions, they could almost be considered her one piece of carry-on,” the mag wrote.

FYI: Rosie is wearing an Isabel Marant coat, a James Perse tee, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Saint Laurent bag, and Anita Ko jewelry.
Photos: BackGrid USA, WENN
Posted to: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

