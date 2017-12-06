Top Stories
Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 6:51 pm

Ryan Reynolds to Play Detective Pikachu in New Pokemon Movie!

Ryan Reynolds to Play Detective Pikachu in New Pokemon Movie!

Ryan Reynolds is about to join the Pokemon universe!

The 41-year-old Deadpool actor has joined the cast of Legendary’s upcoming live-action Pokemon movie adaptation called Detective Pikachu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton will also star in the movie, directed by Rob Letterman, which is due to begin filming in mid-January in London, England.

Ryan will play the titular Detective Pikachu.

Here’s a plot summary: When a teen’s (Smith) father is kidnapped, she must team up with Pikachu (Reynolds) in order to find him. A sassy journalist (Newton) helps them on their quest.
Photos: Getty Images
  • Munoz Munoz

    Oh how the mighty have fallen…why would he do this movie??