Ryan Reynolds to Play Detective Pikachu in New Pokemon Movie!

Ryan Reynolds is about to join the Pokemon universe!

The 41-year-old Deadpool actor has joined the cast of Legendary’s upcoming live-action Pokemon movie adaptation called Detective Pikachu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton will also star in the movie, directed by Rob Letterman, which is due to begin filming in mid-January in London, England.

Ryan will play the titular Detective Pikachu.

Here’s a plot summary: When a teen’s (Smith) father is kidnapped, she must team up with Pikachu (Reynolds) in order to find him. A sassy journalist (Newton) helps them on their quest.