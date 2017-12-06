Saoirse Ronan Explains on 'Late Show' Why People Are Loving 'Lady Bird'

Saoirse Ronan made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (December 5), and took the opportunity to explain why she thinks everyone is connecting to her critically-acclaimed film Lady Bird in such a big way.

“I think they’re not the things that define her in the same way that you can sort of categorize any human. You’re watching this person figure themselves out,” the 23-year-old actress told Stephen. “I don’t even think that it’s a teenage comedy, I don’t even necessarily want to call it coming-of-age.”

“You’re watching a human being almost like try these different characters on to figure out which one fits and that’s something we’ve all done and continue to do. It’s been a very sort of life affirming experience to know that you can connect to it just as much as a 15-year-old girl who has gone to see it or a guy who went to NYU ten years ago,” Saoirse added. “It’s human, it’s gender-less in a way. I love that about the film.”



Saoirse Ronan Knows Why You Love ‘Lady Bird’