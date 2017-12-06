Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2017 at 1:03 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up Beach Side in Miami

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up Beach Side in Miami

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are enjoying a getaway in Miami!

The couple were spotted lounging by the beach on Wednesday morning (December 6) in Miami, Fla.

Sofia looked cute in a bright red bikini while Scott kicked back in gingham shorts and white button down.

The duo haven’t been spotted together since last month, but it looks like they’re still going strong!

On the way to Miami, Scott took to his Instagram to share a funny photo from the plane ride, sitting with his designer luggage.

“What? You thought only rappers could do this s**t #hermes #lottalouis #fendi,” Scott captioned the photo.
