Selena Gomez's Instagram Is Public Again After Cryptic 'Billboard' Message

Selena Gomez has made her Instagram public again after about 24 hours after making it private.

The 25-year-old entertainer and actress posted a very cryptic image on her Instagram Story earlier this week. It was a screenshot from her revealing Billboard cover story, and Selena added, “Never will I let another human being guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home.”

The quote from the Billboard article was about a giant teddy bear that lives in her home. Selena hasn’t explained anything further at this time.