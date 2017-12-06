Top Stories
Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Selena Gomez's Instagram Is Public Again After Cryptic 'Billboard' Message

Selena Gomez has made her Instagram public again after about 24 hours after making it private.

The 25-year-old entertainer and actress posted a very cryptic image on her Instagram Story earlier this week. It was a screenshot from her revealing Billboard cover story, and Selena added, “Never will I let another human being guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home.”

The quote from the Billboard article was about a giant teddy bear that lives in her home. Selena hasn’t explained anything further at this time.
