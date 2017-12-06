Sophie Turner Reveals Details About 'Game of Thrones' Season 8!

Sophie Turner is speaking out about the eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones!

The 21-year-old actress opened up to Variety about what to expect from the upcoming season, which she says will debut in 2019.

“We started in October, so we’re maybe like a tenth of the way through. [Laughs.] No, no, we’ve got six or seven months left,” she explained of the shoot schedule.

“When we all had the read-through for the final season, it was very, very emotional. For the first time in Thrones history, we had everyone there. All of the Americans wanted to come over. Every single cast member was pretty much there. We’re all kind of feeling the end of it coming. We’re all staying in town a little longer, going out for more meals, trying to get together more. We’re all trying not to take it for granted any more.”

And as for Sansa? “It’s going to be tricky for her, because at the end of last season, she felt that she had everything set up. She had her family back together. They were in control of the North again. This season, there’s a new threat, and all of a sudden she finds herself somewhat back in the deep end. And without Littlefinger, it’s a test for her of whether she can get through it. It’s a big challenge for her, without this master manipulator having her back. This season is more a passionate fight for her than a political, manipulative kind of fight.”

For more from Sophie, head to Variety.com.