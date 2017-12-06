Taylor Swift Gives Advice to Those Facing Sexual Misconduct

Taylor Swift was profiled by Time as one of the “silence breakers” for the Person of the Year cover story as someone who came forward against sexual harassment.

If you don’t know, the 27-year-old entertainer was sued by a radio DJ earlier this year after she alleged she was groped by him during a photo opp. Taylor ended up winning and asked for a symbolic one dollar from her abuser.

“When I testified, I had already been in court all week and had to watch this man’s attorney bully, badger and harass my team including my mother over inane details and ridiculous minutiae, accusing them, and me, of lying. My mom was so upset after her cross-examination, she was physically too ill to come to court the day I was on the stand. I was angry,” Taylor said. “In that moment, I decided to forego any courtroom formalities and just answer the questions the way it happened. This man hadn’t considered any formalities when he assaulted me, and his lawyer didn’t hold back on my mom—why should I be polite? I’m told it was the most amount of times the word ‘ass’ has ever been said in Colorado Federal Court.”

Taylor then gave advice to people who may be in a similar situation as she was. “My advice is that you not blame yourself and do not accept the blame others will try to place on you. You should not be blamed for waiting 15 minutes or 15 days or 15 years to report sexual assault or harassment, or for the outcome of what happens to a person after he or she makes the choice to sexually harass or assault you,” Taylor said.

In addition, Taylor revealed she never did receive that dollar from her abuser.

“When the jury found in my favor, the man who sexually assaulted me was court-ordered to give me a symbolic $1. To this day he has not paid me that dollar, and I think that act of defiance is symbolic in itself,” she said.

The full article is on newsstands December 8.